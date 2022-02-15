Senecas still withholding casino revenue from New York pending federal inquiry

The Senecas didn’t appeal the latest ruling.

Federal court ruling again backs state in casino revenue dispute with Senecas The latest ruling issued earlier this month by U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny said the Senecas must abide by an arbitration panel’s 2019 decision awarding the state a quarter of their slot-machine revenues from three Western New York casinos.

In a Jan. 12 announcement, Pagels said the Senecas "vigorously raised” many legal issues during a four-year court battle against the state. Rather than continue the legal fight, the Senecas will pursue their interests by negotiating a new casino compact with the state, Pagels said.

As part of a 2002 compact with the state, the Senecas received exclusive rights to operate casinos in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca, with the understanding that 25% of slot proceeds would be shared with the state, which passed along a portion of that money to the casino host cities. The annual casino revenue sharing payments amounted to more than $100 million, and local municipalities counted on the funds to help balance their budgets.

The compact, which runs through 2023, included an automatic renewal at the end of 2016 that took effect for the remainder of the compact term when neither side objected to it.

When the Senecas stopped paying in 2017, they maintained that the renewal of the original agreement didn’t specifically call for further payments to the state.