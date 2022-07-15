Senecas launch public awareness campaign ahead of negotiations for new compact

The gambling world changed a lot in the 20 years since the Seneca Nation of Indians and New York State signed a compact to establish three Las Vegas-style casinos in Western New York.

Before negotiating a new agreement, the Seneca Nation of Indians is launching a public awareness campaign highlighting its history and economic contributions to the region.

The original compact signed in August 2002 called for the Senecas to share 25% of the slot machine revenues from its three casinos with New York in exchange for exclusive rights to operate the gambling halls. The state keeps most of that money, but shares 25% with local host communities where the casinos are located. The compact expires Dec. 9, 2023.

Even with disagreements throughout the years, the Senecas have paid nearly $2 billion to the state.

The nation withheld the payments for a time after the state allowed video lottery terminals to be installed at Buffalo Raceway and similar facilities. Payments resumed until 2017, when a disagreement arose over whether the payments should continue after the compact was automatically renewed. The Senecas said no, and the state said the payments should continue. A protracted legal battle ensued, with the state prevailing.

Relations turned more sour when Gov. Kathy Hochul froze Seneca bank accounts this past spring over $584.6 million in late payments. The Seneca Nation Council eventually agreed to make the payment. Hochul directed the state's share, $418 million, to help pay for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

Now, the Seneca Nation is ready to look to the future of gambling in the next compact.

"Exclusivity is probably going to be one of the most contentious parts of the negotiation," said Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels. "The gaming landscape over the last 20 years has changed so drastically."

That will be part of the story the Senecas aim to tell in its public awareness campaign, which will include advertisements on television, radio, billboards and social media, as well as community outreach and other means.

The Stand With Seneca campaign will highlight the economic role of the nation. More than 5,000 people are employed by Seneca Nation government operations and business enterprises, including at its casinos, Pagels said Friday at a press conference outside the Buffalo Creek Casino. Seneca businesses spend around $360 million with vendors and suppliers, he said.

"It's beyond time for our positive impacts and contributions to this area to be recognized in a fair compact," Pagels said.

A new website, StandWithSeneca.com, went live today, and the first television commercials are to begin airing next week.

"We just want to see a fair compact that delivers economic benefits and not only to the Senecas but the region as well," Pagels said.