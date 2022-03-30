Seneca president says Hochul extracted 'ransom money' for new Bills stadium

Instead, he spoke of Hochul's plan as if it were a done deal.

"The governor’s new stadium won’t be a product of progress," Pagels said. "It will be a monument to Albany’s vindictive desire to punish the Seneca people. Ultimately, it’s something we’re all too familiar with.”

But Robert Odawi Porter, a lawyer who previously served as the tribe's president, argued that the Senecas should fight to get back the money that they just sent to the state.

"To me, it's a fraud," Porter said of the state's move to force the Senecas to pay up. "Then just like any fraud, we know who did it, and if it's an illegal payment, we're going to get it back."

Porter noted that the U.S. Department of the Interior never approved the compact extension that the Seneca casinos have been operating under since 2017 – and that on Monday, the federal department that oversees Native American affairs proposed new regulations that would force it to review compact extensions and any related documents.

"If those regulations were in effect tomorrow, they would serve as an independent basis for the nation to knock down this payment," he said.