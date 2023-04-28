The president of the Seneca Nation of Indians on Friday condemned "racist and disgusting hate speech" directed at Native American athletes from Lake Shore High School on Wednesday during a boys lacrosse game at Williamsville South High School.

In a statement, Seneca President Rickey Armstrong Sr. noted that Lake Shore High School has a significant number of students who are Seneca.

"A spectator at the event was caught on camera spewing racist and disgusting hate speech towards the Native American athletes on the Lake Shore team," Armstrong said.

In a video of the event supplied to The Buffalo News, a man's voice can be heard shouting, "you're an animal" and "you're a bunch of savages" as students played on the field.

"Not only are these comments deeply disrespectful and hurtful to our young athletes, the person making them put ignorance and lack of human decency on display for all to see and hear," Armstrong continued in his statement. "Lacrosse is an event we hold sacred, making the comments all the more egregious. We cannot and will not accept this behavior from anyone and hope that this individual is held accountable for their blatantly racist taunts."

He noted that, recently, New York State implemented a new rule – which, Armstrong said, was long overdue – barring schools across the state from adopting Native American names logos and mascots for their sports teams.

"It was a step toward finally respecting our people, our culture and our heritage in the public realm. One individual at Williamsville South illustrated how far we still have to go. Imagine a teenage student athlete being ridiculed and reduced – by an adult no less – to a hurtful caricature based on their background and the color of their skin. It’s shameful," he said.

"We call on Williamsville South High School and Section VI to investigate the incident and make right a moment that marred the evening for all athletes. It is our expectation that the offending spectator will be identified and that appropriate actions will be taken to prevent this individual from spreading further hate and racism at any future sporting contests. Their behavior is a stain on the community and only keeps our society mired in incivility," Armstrong added.

Williamsville Central School District earlier issued a statement saying that school officials were aware of the incident.

"Any comments that are inappropriate, offensive, or derogatory will not be tolerated. We expect all spectators to respect players, coaches, and officials at all times, and in accordance with school and athletic policy. We have initiated a thorough investigation and will take appropriate action, up to and including barring attendance from athletic events for individuals who cannot adhere to our policies and expectations," a Williamsville statement released Thursday read.

Meanwhile, Lake Shore Central School District Superintendent Dan Pacos said his district appreciates the Williamsville School District's response to the incident.

"Lake Shore CSD appreciates our long standing positive relationship with the Seneca Nation and its residents, and the support they and our neighboring school districts have shown Lake Shore, our students and their families as we stand together against racism and bias against any of our children," Pacos said.