Seneca Nation president says payments to state should be reduced

The state challenged that, and the dispute went to an arbitration panel, which voted 2-1 in January 2019 that the Senecas still should be paying, a tab that was estimated at $450 million.

The Senecas challenged that in federal court, but lost. The Nation then turned to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who has the power under federal law to review all tribal-state agreements.

On March 21, the Senecas sent Haaland a letter asking for a review of the post-2017 payments.

The Interior Department's April 15 reply said the secretary in 2002, Gayle Norton, never analyzed post-2017 payments, because there weren't supposed to be any. Thus, the arbitration ruling could be illegal because it amended the compact in a way that could undermine Haaland's legal authority, but more analysis was needed, the reply said.

After reading that, the Nation's attorneys filed a motion in federal court to delay having to pay the $450 million for 45 days while the sides asked Haaland for a definite answer on the payment's legality.

But on April 22, the state refused to participate in that process, and the Nation asked the federal court to cancel its previous rulings upholding the $450 million bill.