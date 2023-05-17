The Seneca Nation of Indians supports the Salamanca City Central School District's use of its Native American name, the Warriors, and its logo of an Indigenous man.

The New York State Board of Regents last month approved changes in regulations that that prohibit public schools from using Indigenous names, mascots and logos by June 30, 2025.

But there was a provision that allows schools to do so when "culturally affiliated" with a federally recognized tribal nation within the state or a state-recognized tribal nation, if they have a written agreement.

"After lengthy internal discussion and feedback from Seneca community members, we have provided our support to the district’s request to continue using the Warriors nickname and logo," Seneca President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said Wednesday in a statement.

The history of co-existence with Salamanca gave the Senecas "much to consider," he said.

The City of Salamanca sits on Allegany Territory. About 35% of district students, as well as many teachers, are Native American.

"While the regulations provide an avenue for agreements between districts and Native nations, it is our belief that any such agreements should be rare, limited, and used only in unique circumstances," Armstrong said. "We believe that Salamanca represents the most unique of circumstances and, because of that, warranted further consideration."

School district officials, who sought to be thoughtful and respectful in discussions about the logo, were pleased with the outcome.

"The Salamanca City Central School District values our relationship with the Seneca Nation of Indians and is honored to receive the endorsement of our Warrior identity and the continued use of our logo," Salamanca Superintendent Mark D. Beehler said in a statement.

"We don't have a mascot," Beehler told The Buffalo News in November. "We are the Salamanca Warriors."

The logo, an accurate representation of a male Seneca, was designed by a Seneca.

"Our position is that it accurately depicts the students and the community that we serve, and that does make it unique," Beehler said.

The district's Native American Curriculum Team will release educational resources to be used to teach the history and meaning of the logo, as well as what it means to be a Warrior in Salamanca.

"It is our hope these resources will educate and contribute to the eradication of stereotypes and misunderstandings that lead to bias and racism," the superintendent said.

There is a provision in the regulation that the tribe can withdraw the agreement to use an Indigenous logo at any time.

"It is our hope that the district will continue to cultivate a culture with which our students can identify, where they feel respected, Armstrong said, "and where they can excel as students and as individuals.”