Seneca Nation members rally in Buffalo for a 'fair' casino compact

Gov. Kathy Hochul's move to freeze the Seneca Nation of Indian’s bank accounts last month left Linda Logan frightened.

“To have our economic resources frozen like that it was frightening," Logan said at a Seneca Nation rally Friday at Niagara Square. "We were not able to function, to buy medicines and the simplicities of life. That was a big thing. I just felt like she had taken the breath out of our ability to breathe and function.”

Madison Brown called it “an aggression.”

“My stepmom and my dad both hold nation jobs so they didn’t have a paycheck basically,” said Brown, 17. “We have elder services. We have transportation services. We had pharmaceuticals that we had to pay for.”

Brown and Logan joined upward of 75 others who participated in the Seneca Rally for Economic Justice, organized over the $564.8 million in casino revenue the state pressured the Seneca Nation to turn over last month.

Seneca president says Hochul extracted 'ransom money' for new Bills stadium "The governor’s new stadium won’t be a product of progress," Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels said. "It will be a monument to Albany’s vindictive desire to punish the Seneca people. Ultimately, it’s something we’re all too familiar with.”

Hochul used a state law to ask KeyBank to freeze the Seneca’s bank accounts until it paid the money.

Her move came after repeated court rulings that found the Senecas owed the money. A spokesperson for Hochul pointed out that despite the consistent court rulings, the nation had refused to pay.

The nation's members discovered the frozen accounts on a Saturday when they couldn't withdraw money from ATMs. The Seneca Nation Council voted the following Monday to send the payment to the state.

The sentiment among those at the rally was clear about what's at stake when the nation negotiates a new casino compact to replace the current one, which expires in December 2023.

“It’s Unity Day, and we’re here today because we’re in a huge fight now against New York State, and we’re here today to protest and to fight against economic injustice,” said organizer Leslie Logan, a founding member of the Seneca Mothers of the Nation.

The Seneca funds and the Bills stadium: a Q&A So far, Gov. Hochul's plan to tie the Seneca funds to the stadium costs has generated little attention from state legislators locked in a budget battle over the state's controversial bail reform law and other issues.

Those at Friday’s rally said they will push for a “fair” casino revenue sharing compact going forward.

Tax breaks, state subsidies, investments and other incentives should be recognized a part of the negotiations, they said.

One sign read: “Seneca Economic Footprint: 4,500 Jobs, $2.3 Billion; NO State Subsidies, NO Investment.”

“Largely, the message is we receive $0 from New York State," said Odie Porter, a member of the Seneca Mothers of the Nation. "We’ve invested $2.3 billion back to New York State through the compact, but we also have over 4,000 jobs and we have endless vendors and so we’re supporting all of Western New York. We want to set the record straight about really the economic engine that the Seneca nation is."

The $564.8 million delivered to the state amounts to 25% of the slot machine revenues at the Senecas' three casinos in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca between 2017 and 2021. Under the 2002 compact that led to the construction of the casinos, the Senecas agreed to pay that share to the state during the last half of the 14-year casino deal. But the two sides have been at odds as to whether the Senecas have to continue paying that 25% share under the seven-year compact extension that took effect in 2017. About $418.2 million of the payment will be directed to the new Buffalo Bills stadium project.

