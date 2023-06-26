The Seneca Nation of Indians has been awarded nearly $6 million in federal funds to build a new maintenance facility that will serve as an operations hub for the Seneca Nation Department of Transportation and the Seneca Transit System, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The new facility will replace an outdated building, allowing the Seneca Transit System to store and maintain transit buses. In addition, the new facility will serve as the jumping off point for transit services in five Western New York counties.

The funding is among 130 awards totaling nearly $1.7 billion from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for transit projects in 46 states and U.S. territories.

The Seneca Transit System is a public bus service that is available to all area residents and provides transportation between both the Cattaraugus and Allegany territories, along with many stops in between.

- Harold McNeil