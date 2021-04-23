Seneca Nation asks feds to intervene in financial dispute with NYS over casino revenue

The Seneca Nation of Indians wants the federal government to intervene in its dispute with New York State over hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue-sharing payments stemming from the tribe's casino operations in Western New York.

The Senecas on Friday asked a federal district judge to put on hold for 45 days any proceedings in the nation's legal efforts to overturn an arbitration decision that requires the nation to resume making those payments – worth $450 million – to the state. This would, the nation said, give the secretary of the interior the chance to review the gaming compact between the Senecas and New York.

A top Interior Department official last week wrote to Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels offering to assess the legality of revenue-sharing provisions in the compact and expressing concern the department never formally approved key provisions in the latter years of the agreement.

"The best course right now would be for the state and the nation to jointly request Interior Department review so that this matter can be resolved quickly and with legal certainty for the benefit of the Seneca people, our employees and the local communities that we support,” Pagels said in a statement.

The state isn't interested.