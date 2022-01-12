Seneca Nation and New York State end legal dispute, will draw up new gaming pact

A years-long legal dispute between the Seneca Nation and New York State over casino revenue sharing ended Wednesday night.

Seneca President Matthew Pagels announced that the nation and state officials have agreed to negotiate a new casino compact to replace the current pact, which expires in December 2023. Discussions are to begin within 60 days. As part of the agreement, the Senecas will release the revenue sharing payments that have been withheld since the dispute began in 2017 and will continue making quarterly payments to the state.

A percentage of the casino revenue payments are passed along to municipalities where the Seneca casinos are located. The Nation operates casinos in Niagara Falls, Salamanca and Buffalo.

Pagels said the Seneca Nation will seek greater control over its casino operations under a new compact. In the current deal, a state gaming commission regulates the casinos.

He noted that the Senecas have "vigorously raised many compact concerns in multiple legal challenges" during the four-year legal fight.