Senecas, New York to negotiate new casino compact; Senecas agree to share revenue again

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

The Seneca Nation and New York State have agreed to begin discussions on a new compact for the Seneca's three casinos in Western New York, Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels announced Wednesday night.

“Rather than pursue continued legal action,” Pagels said, “we believe we can now best address our concerns in a compact with greater clarity on our obligations and ... the obligations New York State has to the Nation in return.”

As part of the agreement, the Senecas will release revenue sharing payments, which have been held in escrow during a lengthy legal dispute, Pagels said.

He added that the Nation also will make quarterly revenue sharing payments through the rest of the current compact, which expires in December 2023. The state passes along a percentage of the payments to the communities where the casinos are located.

They include the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino in Salamanca and the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo. They employ about 3,000 workers.