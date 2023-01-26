Seneca lawsuit over state land deal for Thruway may proceed, court finds

ALBANY – A federal appellate court ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit filed by the Seneca Nation of Indians against New York State may proceed, dismissing a motion filed by the state seeking to throw out the case.

The lawsuit concerns the tribe’s longstanding claims that a 1954 land deal permitting the Thruway to cut through part of its Cattaraugus Reservation was illegal.

New York State has sought to have the case dismissed on a series of legal grounds, including that the 11th Amendment of the U.S Constitution bars a state from being sued in federal court unless the state consents.

But the defendants in this case are individual state government officials, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and state Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Dominguez. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit found on Thursday that the Seneca Nation can sue individual state officers in their official capacities as long as certain conditions are met, including that the lawsuit claims an ongoing violation of federal law.

While New York State contested those conditions had been met, the appellate court found the Seneca lawsuit does claim that the Thruway poses an ongoing harm by inhibiting the nation’s “free use and enjoyment of its protected land.”

“After fighting New York’s overreaching actions for decades, on the Thruway and other issues, this is an important victory,” Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said "Our arguments on behalf of our people deserve to be heard in court. The Thruway is a 300-acre scar on our Cattaraugus Territory that New York State inflicted on our people without proper authorization from the Department of Interior or in compliance with the promises made to us by treaty. We intend to make sure that state officials finally comply with federal law for this invasion of our land.”

The tribe received $75,500 for the land deal, which included displacement of some Senecas from their homes. Tribal leaders for years have said the state pressured Senecas to take the 1954 deal. Moreover, the Seneca Nation’s chief legal argument is that the deal was invalid from the start because the state never obtained necessary federal approval.

The Senecas brought the current case in 2018. They want the Thruway Authority to seek a valid easement deal or to compensate the tribe going forward for motorists who drive on the highway’s segment that runs through reservation land. They also want the state to stop collecting tolls at Irving on Seneca land.

In 2020, U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo first gave the green light for the legal dispute to continue on to the merits of the case.

The decision by Vilardo overturned a report and recommendation made in 2018 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Hugh B. Scott that supported the state’s move to dismiss the case.

After Vilardo’s ruling, New York State then filed the motion to dismiss in federal appellate court that was ruled on Thursday.