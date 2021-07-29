Seneca healing circle to focus on generations of boarding school trauma

J.C. Seneca feels the anguish of his ancestors with more clarity during trying times.
It surfaced seven years ago, when he began to tackle drug and alcohol addictions that dogged him since his teens.
It returned last summer, with the killing of a Black man at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, and the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that followed.
And it hit full force in late May, when members of a Native American tribe in western Canada discovered 215 unmarked graves outside a former government-run residential boarding school not so different than the one his father, grandfather and other relatives attended decades ago on the Seneca Nation territory where he also grew up.
“It affected our people in such a way that they didn't know how to love each other,” Seneca said. “Their culture was being taken away from them, their identity as people, as human beings. Their ‘native’ was stripped from them as they were made to learn the white man's way.”
Seneca, 61, owner of Native Pride Travel Plaza in Irving, will host a health and healing expo Saturday morning, which starts with a talking/healing circle to explore healthy ways to address addiction, mental illness and race-based intergenerational trauma.
All are welcome to the free gathering, which starts at 8 a.m. and allows those who attend to listen, share and reflect on difficult issues or painful experiences in an atmosphere of respect and concern for everyone.
Similar circles seven years ago helped Seneca address his past and break his addictions. He considered hosting one months ago at his Tallchief Outdoor Events Center, alongside his gas station and retail store, after he heard a talk show host denigrate three Black women in the wake of the George Floyd slaying.
The latest American Indian boarding school developments, and an easing of the pandemic, convinced him now was an important time.
JC Seneca has a message for all those struggling with addiction during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Living in recovery carries many more blessings. “There are people out there who care about you and want to help,” said Seneca, who knows firsthand. “Reach out to somebody.” The 60-year-old business leader and philanthropist on the Seneca Nation of Indians has married
Seneca expects longstanding racial wounds will be fresh on many minds after the discovery May 27 of child remains on the grounds of the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc First Nation at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in British Columbia. It came five years after a Canadian government report estimated that more than 150,000 children attended such schools north of the U.S. border, including more than 6,000 who died.
Activities at the schools amounted to "cultural genocide," a National Center for Truth and Reconciliation concluded.
Nearly four weeks ago, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, herself a Native American, ordered a comprehensive review of federal boarding school policies across America.
“I know that this process will be painful,” she said when announcing the probe. “It won’t undo the heartbreak and loss we feel. But only by acknowledging the past can we work toward a future that we’re all proud to embrace.”
The initiative looks to detail the loss of human life and the lasting consequences of residential Native American boarding schools. A preliminary report is due next spring.
Starting with the Indian Civilization Act of 1819, the U.S. enacted laws and established boarding schools to wrest Indigenous children from their families, and culturally assimilate them.
Lessons of pain: The terrible legacy of the Thomas Indian School remains all too fresh inthe Seneca Nation consciousness
It all happened six decades ago, when he was a little boy. But the soft cries he heard in the night at the Thomas Indian School still haunt Reginald “Reggie” Crouse. Crouse, now 69, is a Seneca Indian, one of hundreds of Senecas who spent their formative years at the state-run boarding school in Irving. His alcoholic parents sent
The Thomas Asylum for Orphan and Destitute Indian Children opened on the Seneca Cattaraugus Territory in 1855. New York State took over the school in 1875 and it became more militaristic in tone. The state changed the name three decades later to the Thomas Indian School. It closed in 1956, and its student residents were sent to neighboring public schools.
It served almost 2,500 poor students, including some from far-flung Native territories. Discipline could be harsh and left a lasting impression among many who lived and worked there that there was something wrong with being Native American.
Regardless of the investigation, Seneca is among those on Native territories who believe the schools – and other attempts to strip North American Indians of their traditional lands, languages, and culture – continue to shape 21st-century life for descendants of those conquered and exploited over the last 400 years.
“We have to find ways to process and deal with that so that we can live a healthier life, in balance,” he said. “We have to be able to find that place of peace within ourselves to be able to stop that cycle of trauma.”
He hopes the expo will be a start. The circle will run until 10 a.m., “or longer if necessary,” he said. Former nation president Dennis Bowen, whose father went to the Thomas School, will lead the gathering. Speakers and vendors familiar with traditional and non-traditional health and wellness will be on hand until 3 p.m., along with a pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic managed by Urban Family Practice of Buffalo.
Past experiences of Native people spurred reluctance in the Seneca Nation when the vaccine became available, the Native Pride owner said, but that has changed in a nature he hopes the healing circle can accomplish, too.
“People started learning about it and got the correct information,” he said, and that helped.
