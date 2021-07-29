Seneca healing circle to focus on generations of boarding school trauma

The initiative looks to detail the loss of human life and the lasting consequences of residential Native American boarding schools. A preliminary report is due next spring.

Starting with the Indian Civilization Act of 1819, the U.S. enacted laws and established boarding schools to wrest Indigenous children from their families, and culturally assimilate them.

Lessons of pain: The terrible legacy of the Thomas Indian School remains all too fresh inthe Seneca Nation consciousness It all happened six decades ago, when he was a little boy. But the soft cries he heard in the night at the Thomas Indian School still haunt Reginald “Reggie” Crouse. Crouse, now 69, is a Seneca Indian, one of hundreds of Senecas who spent their formative years at the state-run boarding school in Irving. His alcoholic parents sent

The Thomas Asylum for Orphan and Destitute Indian Children opened on the Seneca Cattaraugus Territory in 1855. New York State took over the school in 1875 and it became more militaristic in tone. The state changed the name three decades later to the Thomas Indian School. It closed in 1956, and its student residents were sent to neighboring public schools.

It served almost 2,500 poor students, including some from far-flung Native territories. Discipline could be harsh and left a lasting impression among many who lived and worked there that there was something wrong with being Native American.

Regardless of the investigation, Seneca is among those on Native territories who believe the schools – and other attempts to strip North American Indians of their traditional lands, languages, and culture – continue to shape 21st-century life for descendants of those conquered and exploited over the last 400 years.