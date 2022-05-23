Seneca Gaming Corp. organizes food drive for those most affected by mass shooting at Tops

The Seneca Gaming Corp. has teamed with FeedMoreWNY to organize a drive for donated items for residents in the Buffalo neighborhoods most affected by the mass shooting May 14 at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue that left 10 people dead and three wounded.

The public is encouraged to drop off donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries, hygiene products, infant and child care products and other daily necessities from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino at Michigan Avenue and Perry Street.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Tops supermarket, which remains closed in the aftermath of the massacre, was the main retail venue for grocery shopping among residents in Buffalo's Black communities on the East Side.

Among the most needed items are cereal, peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, as well as canned soups, vegetables, beans and fruits.

"We are one community, and when one of us hurts, we all hurt," Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corp. president and CEO, said in a statement Monday. "I'm sure the generous spirit of Western New York will continue to shine through these dark times as we lift up and support our neighbors in their time of need."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.