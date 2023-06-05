ALBANY – Language within a bill authorizing the Seneca Nation to enter a new gaming compact is raising concern about the future of three racinos that compete against the Nation’s casinos.

Leadership at one of those racinos, Batavia Downs, believes the wording in a bill sponsored by Democratic State Sen. Tim Kennedy would effectively lead to the racinos’ shuttering.

The Seneca Nation, which helped write the Kennedy bill, says it had no intention of trying to shut down competing racinos. And Kennedy is open to making amendments ensuring the continued viability of the racinos, a spokeswoman said Friday.

At the same time, with less than a week left in the Albany legislative session, the Nation has been pressing hard for the Legislature to pass the current bill.

Three racinos in Western New York – Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, Hamburg Gaming and Batavia Downs Gaming – feature horse racing tracks and a limited menu of other gambling options. They compete against the three full-scale casinos run by the Seneca Nation.

Under an original 2002 gaming compact between New York State and the Seneca Nation, in exchange for paying a portion of revenues on slot machines and other gaming devices to the state, the Nation obtained the exclusive right to offer those devices west of State Route 14.

The 2002 compact language stated that within that zone, no “person or entity other than the Nation shall be permitted to operate, gaming devices, including slot machines.”

The original compact expires Dec. 9. The bill introduced last month by Kennedy would authorize the Seneca Nation to enter a new gaming compact with New York – and enshrines the current Seneca exclusivity zone into state law. If the bill became law, exclusivity would no longer be part of the negotiation between the Nation and New York’s governor.

But the language in Kennedy’s bill is broad, stating that going forward, the Seneca Nation would have the “exclusive right to conduct gaming” within the geographic boundaries first negotiated in 2002.

That has raised concerns among racinos in the region: All three conduct a form of gaming, and all three operate within the proposed exclusivity zone.

Among those racinos is Batavia Downs, which is run by the Western New York Region Off-Track Betting Corp. Its president and chief executive officer, Henry Wojtaszek, told The News he is concerned that the bill language would lead to the shuttering of Batavia Downs.

"This is a complicated issue, and we have respect for the process,” Wojtaszek said. “It's critically important to protect WROTB's mission of generating revenue for our partners in local government as well as our 433 employees."

Under Wojtaszek’s interpretation of the language, the bill also would lead to the shuttering of the two other racinos, both affiliated with the gaming and hospitality giant Delaware North.

The Seneca Nation says its intent was never to shutter its competitors, and that it’s solely seeking the continued exclusive right to operate full-scale casinos in the region, known as “Class III Gaming.” By contrast, the racinos may offer much more limited options.

While the language of the Kennedy bill grants the Nation “the exclusive right to conduct gaming,” the bill’s “legislative intent” section states the bill’s purpose is the Nation’s continuation of “Class III gaming operations.”

Molly Hirschbeck, a spokeswoman for Kennedy, said whether the bill language would affect the future of the racinos was "a legal question and potentially a question for the compact negotiations."

"However, Senator Kennedy is committed to the continued viability of these three racinos in Western New York as they currently exist," she said. "If language needs to be modified in his final bill to ensure this, he's certainly open to amendments."

After the 2002 compact was struck, the Nation contended that the racinos that then moved into the exclusivity zone were operating illegally. But in 2013, the Nation and New York State struck a “memorandum of understanding,” which clarified the limited range of games the racinos could offer.

It's far from clear that Kennedy’s bill will pass the Legislature in the next week, despite the Seneca Nation vigorously promoting passage before session’s end.

Kennedy says the bill was not written with the intent of affecting ongoing compact negotiations between the Nation and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration. Rather, it was principally meant to enshrine Seneca rights during negotiations with future governors. Kennedy does not believe his bill necessarily needs to pass during the hurried, end-of-session frenzy of bills now coursing through the State Capitol.

Hochul’s administration has concerns about Kennedy's bill, which would take exclusivity off the table as a bargaining chip for the state.

In some form the Legislature will have to pass a bill authorizing Hochul to enter a new compact. That could be a pared down “program bill” introduced by the governor’s office before the session ends, or potentially, a bill taken up during a special Albany legislative session before the Dec. 9 deadline.