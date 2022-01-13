Seneca deal won't bring huge windfall to Falls, but talks may lead to downtown arena

“I was confident that this money was going to come to the city all along. I said that from the very beginning,” he said. “I want to say a special thank you to Gov. Kathy Hochul and her staff that effectively negotiated with the Seneca nation to bring this issue to a close.”

The City of Salamanca, which lies primarily on Seneca land, also received advances from Albany – about $15.5 million, which will have to be repaid, Mayor Sandra Magiera said.

"We have just had money enough to cover our budget with nothing extra for vehicles, other needed equipment and staffing," Magiera said in an email. Her city used to receive about $6 million a year from the casino.

"It has been a rough few years, but we have handled it well, and we are just glad that it is behind us and our community as a whole can move forward," Magiera wrote.

It's still far too early to say what the terms of the new compact will look like in terms of local shares or whether receipts from games other than slot machines, such as table games or sports betting, will be included in the Senecas' payments.

“I hope the local revenue sharing goes up. We’ll see," Brown said. "Certainly don’t want to see any reduction in the local share that will come to Buffalo and the other host municipalities, and I would say with gambling being expanded in New York State, it is only right that more money come to local governments to be able to reinvest in communities."

Thomas J. Prohaska Reporter I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.