Senate judiciary panel backs Trini Ross for U.S. attorney

WASHINGTON – Buffalo is one step closer to having a new top federal prosecutor after the Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to approve the nomination of Trini Ross as U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York.

The committee approved the nomination of Ross and several other U.S. attorney selections by voice vote. According to a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, the full Senate is expected to consider Ross' nomination next week, although that is subject to change.

“Today’s unanimous vote is demonstrative of the kind of professional and respected attorney Trini Ross has proven to be," said Schumer, a New York Democrat. "She’s a Western New Yorker through and through and is a product of Buffalo Public Schools and SUNY. I can’t wait for her to get to work as the United States attorney for the Western District, and I look forward to her imminent confirmation.”

Schumer recommended Ross for U.S. attorney in March, and President Biden nominated her for the position in July. When confirmed by the Senate, she will become the first African American woman to ever serve as U.S. attorney in the Western District of New York, which handles federal criminal and civil cases in the 17 westernmost counties of the state out of courthouses in Buffalo and Rochester.