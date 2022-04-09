Senate and Assembly approve state budget with funding for new Buffalo Bills stadium

The New York State Legislature approved approved a $220 billion state budget this morning, nine days after the deadline for passing a budget.

Included in the record spending is $600 million for a new stadium in Orchard Park for the Buffalo Bills.

The Senate finished voting on spending bills before 5 a.m., and Assembly members cast their final votes shortly before 10 a.m.

"This budget is delivering historic levels of funding and creating transformational initiatives that are going to have impact on Buffalo, Western New York and the entire state for generations to come," said state Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

There is a record level of funding for education, transportation and child care, he said. The budget also includes a $4.2 billion environmental bond act.

Funding a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills was one of the signature proposals made by Gov. Kathy Hochul, and while it was not in danger of failing, it did not gain unanimous support from Democrats.

"Our public schools got less than the Buffalo Bills stadium. The climate bill, the climate project that we really wanted, also got less than the Buffalo Bills project," said Democratic Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou of Manhattan.

Some legislators noted that a large amount of public funding is going to the billionaire owner of the Bills.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said owners of professional sports teams generally are wealthy. But she said the return on the state's investment will be sizable, including the estimated 2,000 construction jobs.

"I see restaurants, bars, supermarkets, retail stores that will flourish during these opportunities while the facility is being built and will flourish afterward," she said. "This is good for Buffalo, N.Y. This is really good for every upstate community around us."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Barbara O'Brien Reporter I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County. Follow Barbara O'Brien Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today