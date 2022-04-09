 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Senate and Assembly approve state budget with funding for new Buffalo Bills stadium

State budget (copy)

The Senate finished voting on spending bills before 5 a.m., and Assembly members cast their final votes shortly before 10 a.m.

 Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month

The New York State Legislature approved approved a $220 billion state budget this morning, nine days after the deadline for passing a budget.

Included in the record spending is $600 million for a new stadium in Orchard Park for the Buffalo Bills. 

The Senate finished voting on spending bills before 5 a.m., and Assembly members cast their final votes shortly before 10 a.m.

"This budget is delivering historic levels of funding and creating transformational initiatives that are going to have impact on Buffalo, Western New York and the entire state for generations to come," said state Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

There is a record level of funding for education, transportation and child care, he said. The budget also includes a $4.2 billion environmental bond act.

Funding a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills was one of the signature proposals made by Gov. Kathy Hochul, and while it was not in danger of failing, it did not gain unanimous support from Democrats.

People are also reading…

"Our public schools got less than the Buffalo Bills stadium. The climate bill, the climate project that we really wanted, also got less than the Buffalo Bills project," said Democratic Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou of Manhattan.

Some legislators noted that a large amount of public funding is going to the billionaire owner of the Bills.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said owners of professional sports teams generally are wealthy. But she said the return on the state's investment will be sizable, including the estimated 2,000 construction jobs.

"I see restaurants, bars, supermarkets, retail stores that will flourish during these opportunities while the facility is being built and will flourish afterward," she said. "This is good for Buffalo, N.Y. This is really good for every upstate community around us."

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael J. Petro is a business reporter for The Buffalo News. The Buffalo State College graduate is a former sports writer who previously served as the editor of both The Sun and Buffalo Law Journal.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Budgeted state funding for a new Bills stadium still an unknown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News