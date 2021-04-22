Sen. Sean Ryan leads effort to resettle more refugees

WASHINGTON – State Sen. Sean Ryan and a dozen of his colleagues, along with refugee resettlement agencies from across the state, are pressing President Biden to keep his promise and expand the number of refugees allowed to resettle in America by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

The Trump administration set the number of refugees coming to America this year at a record low number: 15,000. Biden promised to raise that number to 62,500, but he has failed to sign the paperwork required to lift that number.

"Halfway into the current fiscal year, the United States is still operating under the refugee cap of the previous administration," Ryan, a Buffalo Democrat, and the others wrote. "We have admitted only a fraction of the maximum number of refugee admissions that your administration has committed to. While we understand that the previous administration caused serious damage to our resettlement infrastructure which will take time to rebuild, your administration has the tools available to get the process moving once again."

Biden administration officials have said the president will set the final refugee admissions number by May 15.

