Sen. Charles Schumer presses Canadian ambassador on border closure

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Saturday that he called Canada's ambassador to the United States a day earlier with a stern message: that Canada is making a huge mistake in insisting that its border with the U.S. remain closed to nonessential travel through July 21.

Schumer said he was "really angry" when he saw that Canada on Friday announced another monthlong extension of the border closure, which began at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. That being the case, Schumer, a New York Democrat, called Kirsten Hillman, the Canadian ambassador, to register his complaints.

"I told her that we have to work together, that the U.S. and Canada have to work to get the border open immediately," Schumer, a New York Democrat, said in an interview. "I told her: Come up with a plan that will allow people who are vaccinated – Canadian or Americans – across the border."

At a press briefing Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "We have to hit our targets of 75% vaccinated with the first dose and at least 20% vaccinated with the second dose before we can start loosening things up because even a fully vaccinated individual can pass on Covid-19 to someone who is not vaccinated."