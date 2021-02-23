Seized at border, endangered Asian fish gets Aquarium of Niagara exhibit and a new friend

The Buffalo News reported at the time that the fish were in plastic bags of water hidden inside a teddy bear and in the spare tire well of the smuggler's vehicle.

The fish that survived were parceled out by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service among a few U.S. aquariums, including the Aquarium of Niagara.

The aquarium had acquired the stingray in 2010 from the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas. It, too, had outgrown its surroundings and was living in a holding tank until the new exhibit was fashioned.

Bartholomew is about 2 feet long. Despite the name, the fish's gender is uncertain. "There's no easy way to tell," Streich said.

The stingray is about 15 inches across and is female.

"Their coloring and ability to thrive in fresh water make them popular in home aquariums," Streich said. "Thousands are harvested from rivers in Colombia, Peru and Brazil each year."

Besides the 2002 case, there were other local arowana smuggling arrests in 2007, 2008 and 2012, federal court records show.