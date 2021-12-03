Seeking lifeguards, Buffalo offers 9-week training course

Registration is being offered for an upcoming nine-week lifeguard certification and training program in Buffalo, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Friday.

Those who complete the program will become American Red Cross-certified lifeguards and eligible to apply for work at outdoor municipal pools during the summer of 2022, and could earn $15 to $16 an hour, Brown said.

"We are looking to train 100 youth, between the ages of 16 and 21 years old, to become certified lifeguards," Brown said in a statement.

"Our youth become a part of a larger cause when other people’s safety relies on them. They are essentially getting paid to be a hero, while also learning useful lifelong skills," he added.

Those seeking to apply should go online to www.buffalopal.com.

Pre-registration is required, and all applicants must provide a $25 deposit to attend the training classes, which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays, beginning Jan. 8 and ending on March 5.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.