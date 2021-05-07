See the six proposals from developers vying to redevelop Buffalo's Mohawk Ramp

Six developers have submitted dramatic proposals for the redevelopment of a city-owned parking ramp on East Mohawk Street that call for apartments, retail and office space, parking and an emphasis on transportation options.
One proposal, by developer Douglas Jemal, extends beyond the parking ramp footprint by incorporating several nearby, underutilized buildings, known as the Simon Electric properties, that have long been coveted by developers.
"These proposals from these six development teams show great confidence in the City of Buffalo," Mayor Byron W. Brown said.
"We've worked hard to prepare ourselves to be one of the best cities in the country post-pandemic, and I think the development community, both locally and nationally, are paying close attention to what is happening to the City of Buffalo," he said.
The mayor said he hopes to reach a decision by early fall.
The proposals were in response to a request to developers to remake the city-owned, 629-space parking ramp, built in 1959 on 1.1-acres at 477 Washington St. The site is bound by East Mohawk and Ellicott streets. The city's message to developers, in part, was to create a project "to activate public spaces, walkable areas and new business development in downtown Buffalo."
The mayor said the proposals, at first glance, do that.
"This project will be an engine for the next wave of downtown and City of Buffalo development," Brown said. "This will spark dynamic public and private sector developments and attractive urban spaces that will make Buffalo a place that the next generation of talent will want to live and work."
City officials have not yet determined how they would proceed with the project and who would pay for it once a selection is made. Ideas could include a public-private partnership or selling the property to a developer, they said.
The mayor said this was the first project to move forward that follows the tenets of "The Future of Mobility: Remaking Buffalo for the 21st Century," a report by the Congress on the New Urbanism, which recommends using mobility and equity to guide future development.
Recommendations from that report found their way into the proposals, with an emphasis on the needs of pedestrians and bicyclists, public transit, walkability, and to create a street-level "vibrancy" intended to make the project appealing to younger residents and workers.
Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the Office of Strategic Planning, said a review committee will start poring over the submissions by the end of the month, with a final decision months away.
Here are the proposals:
CB Emmanuel, BFC Partners, Carmina Wood Morris, in partnership with GO Buffalo Niagara/GObike Buffalo
• 23,113 square feet of commercial space with mix of restaurant, fitness center, flagship retail or co-working space.
• 203 residential units – all affordable housing
• 285 parking spots
Douglas Development and Antunovich Associates
• Phase I: 4,500 square feet of commercial space with a mix of restaurant/café, research and development lab, ground floor retail
• 200 residential units with 10% dedicated to affordable housing
• 800 parking spaces with addition of approximately 300 spaces
• Phase II: Redevelopment of two Simon properties adjacent to the Mohawk Ramp with 400 new apartments, 10% dedicated to affordable housing
Gold Wynn and Colby Development
• 5,400 square feet of commercial space, with mix of restaurant/café, tech hub and rooftop restaurant
• 200 residential units with 103 units dedicated to affordable housing
• 584 parking spots, with 204 spaces for residential and 380 spaces for commercial and public use
SAA EVI, McGuire Development and Passero Associates
• 8,800 square feet of commercial space with 13th-floor restaurant, ground floor food-based amenities and retail, and incubation hub
• 233 residential units with 168 income-restricted units
• 268 parking spots
Savarino Companies, 34Group, CJS Architects and WGI
• 6,160 square feet of commercial space with mobility hub café, retail space and fitness center
• 168 residential units, with approximately 14% affordable units
• 489 parking spots
Uniland Development Company, Belmont Housing Resources of WNY
• 8,147 square feet of commercial space
• 100 units of housing, with approximately 50% affordable units
• 146 parking spots
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.