See the six proposals from developers vying to redevelop Buffalo's Mohawk Ramp

"This project will be an engine for the next wave of downtown and City of Buffalo development," Brown said. "This will spark dynamic public and private sector developments and attractive urban spaces that will make Buffalo a place that the next generation of talent will want to live and work."

City officials have not yet determined how they would proceed with the project and who would pay for it once a selection is made. Ideas could include a public-private partnership or selling the property to a developer, they said.

The mayor said this was the first project to move forward that follows the tenets of "The Future of Mobility: Remaking Buffalo for the 21st Century," a report by the Congress on the New Urbanism, which recommends using mobility and equity to guide future development.

Recommendations from that report found their way into the proposals, with an emphasis on the needs of pedestrians and bicyclists, public transit, walkability, and to create a street-level "vibrancy" intended to make the project appealing to younger residents and workers.

Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the Office of Strategic Planning, said a review committee will start poring over the submissions by the end of the month, with a final decision months away.

Here are the proposals: