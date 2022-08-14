 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See a wild turkey? Add it to the count by the state DEC

New Yorkers are being asked to help in the state's annual count of wild turkeys through the end of August.

Anyone catching sight of a wild turkey can report it by visiting the state Department of Environmental Conservation website at dec.ny.gov/animals.

"Citizen scientists provide important data that helps our biologists examine how factors such as weather, predation, and habitat conditions during the breeding and brood-rearing seasons impact turkey survival,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Without the assistance of our volunteers, the task of monitoring turkey populations statewide would be far more difficult."

The state's wild turkey population hit a peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but has been in decline during the past 10 years. The DEC began taking a count of wild turkeys in 1996.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

