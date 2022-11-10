Security guards subdue intruder after shots fired in Buffalo clinic; woman shot in related shooting

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Two security guards subdued an intruder who fired shots Thursday morning inside a substance abuse treatment clinic in Buffalo's Lower West Side neighborhood. Frightened people rushed from clinic as the two confronted the armed man, but nobody was injured at the clinic.

“He went straight in,” said witness Shane Boundy, a construction worker who was working in a building across the street from the clinic. Boundy told The News he then heard two or three shots and saw people run out of the building.

"The suspect fired a shot at a wall in the lobby area," police said in a statement. "A security guard at the clinic then engaged the suspect and a struggle ensued involving two security guards and the suspect. At some point during the struggle, the suspect's gun discharged and additional shots were fired."

Police said no one was shot inside the clinic.

Buffalo police had two men in custody following the shooting at the clinic and also an earlier shooting inside a home on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The shootings started at about 8:45 a.m. at the home on Pennsylvania, near Prospect Avenue. One woman, shot in her leg at the residence, was taken to Erie County Medical Center for her non-life-threatening injury.

After she was shot, a suspect went into the Alba de Vida clinic, a methadone clinic on Virginia and 10th streets.

Police said neither incident was a "a planned attack" but "appear to be attempted robberies tied to drug activity."

A second suspect from the Pennsylvania Avenue shooting was later taken into custody on College Street.

Boundy, the construction worker near the clinic, told The News that he saw an SUV pull up in front of the clinic and a man got out with what appeared to be an AR-15.

After he heard shots, he said he ducked.

"I didn't want to get shot," he said.

Kafar Abdi, a taxi driver who is also a singer and DJ, was waiting outside the clinic for his clients in his car when he saw people suddenly running out the front door.

"They were running my way," Abdi said.

He said he jumped out of his car and ran toward the commotion.

"I see the security guards holding the white guy down on the ground," he said. "I just ran to them. People were saying: 'Don't go! Don't go! They're shooting.' I didn't listen. I didn't feel scared. I started recording."

Abdi said he could see a gun on the ground.

A video Abdi posted to Facebook appears to show two security guards on top of a man on the ground, holding him down, on the sidewalk in front of the clinic. The guards are out of breath and their Covid face masks are hanging from their ears. One guard can he heard saying "Get the gun!" Another said: "He got off three shots."

A man crouched down next to them and the man on the ground and accused him: “You pulled a gun on my sister?”

A uniformed Buffalo police officer approached them.

The clinic was open and dispensing doses after the incident.

Several patients drove up and appeared confused and distressed.

One woman who walked toward the crime scene said: "I'm glad I didn't come early."

News reporter Lou Michel contributed to this story.