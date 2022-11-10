Security guards hailed as heroes after subduing suspected shooter in Buffalo clinic attack

Kafar Abdi, a taxi driver who is also a singer and DJ, was in his cab Thursday morning outside the Alba da Vida substance abuse treatment clinic on Virginia Street, waiting for his clients, when he saw people running out the front door.

He jumped out of his car and ran toward the commotion.

Abdi told The Buffalo News he saw two security guards from the clinic burst out the front door and push a man to the ground.

"I see the security guards holding the ... guy down on the ground," he said. "I just ran to them. People were saying: 'Don't go! Don't go! They're shooting.' I didn't listen. I didn't feel scared. I started recording."

On Thursday afternoon, police hailed the guards as heroes.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the man the guards had subdued is a suspect in another shooting that took place minutes earlier that left a woman with a gunshot wound in her upper leg at a nearby residence. Then, police said, the man is suspected of entering the methadone clinic with an AR-15-style rifle and firing multiple rounds as the guards tackled him.

No one at the clinic was hurt.

"I would applaud the heroic efforts of the security guards," Gramaglia said in a video news conference with reporters.

The gunman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Erie County Medical Center. No charges have been filed so far.

The shootings Thursday morning took place just shy of six months after a man armed with an AR-15 stormed into the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, killing 10 people and wounding three others in a racist massacre.

Police gave a timeline of the violence that broke out Thursday morning on the West Side.

At 8:44 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a shooting inside a residence on Pennsylvania Avenue, near Prospect Avenue, also on the Lower West Side. A 47-year-old woman was shot in her leg and hip area at the residence. She was taken to ECMC for her non-life-threatening injury.

Two minutes later, the same suspect is believed to have gone into the Alba de Vida clinic, a methadone clinic on Virginia and 10th streets.

Police said in a statement neither incident was a "a planned attack" but "appear to be attempted robberies tied to drug activity."

"No other motive other than an attempted robbery at this point," Gramaglia said. The gunman was allegedly seeking drugs, he said.

He declined to say whether the incident at the clinic could have turned out to be a mass shooting.

"I'm not going to speculate on what could have been," Gramaglia said. "What I will say is that the security guard took immediate action, grabbed this individual and was able to take them into control."

Earlier Thursday, police said a second person was taken into custody on College Street but later said they were focusing on the gunman from the clinic as a suspect in both shootings.

Just after Thursday's shootings, Abdi posted videos to Facebook and YouTube that showed the two security guards on top of a man on the ground, holding him down, on the sidewalk in front of the clinic. The guards are out of breath and their Covid face masks are hanging from their ears. One guard can he heard saying "Get the gun!" Another said: "He got off three shots."

A man crouched down next to them and the man on the ground and accused him: “You pulled a gun on my sister?”

Another witness, Shane Boundy, a construction worker who was working in a building just across the street from the clinic, said he looked out the window to see a gray SUV pull up in front of the clinic and a man with a black military style rifle get out.

“He went straight in,” Boundy said.

Boundy told The News he then heard two or three shots and saw people run out of the building.

After he heard shots, he said he ducked. "I didn't want to get shot," he said.

The clinic was open and dispensing doses after the incident.

Several patients drove up and appeared confused and distressed.

One woman who walked toward the crime scene said: "I'm glad I didn't come early."

The suspect fired an "AR-15-style" rifle, Gramaglia said, which was outfitted with an extended 30 round magazine that is detachable from the gun, which is illegal in New York State. "It was loaded with a number of rounds that exceeds what's allowable by New York State SAFE Act," Gramaglia said.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were helping police trace the weapon.

Mayor Byron W. Brown thanked the security guards and the police for bringing "the situation under control."

He emphasized that the incident did not appear "targeted" and that it was not "racially motivated."

News reporter Lou Michel contributed to this story.