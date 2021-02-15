Security company sues Buffalo over contract for armed guards in City Hall

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

G4S did not submit a proposal under the RFP, according to Asset Protective Service's suit. APS, a woman-owned business, said it submitted its bid on March 12, 2020 – a day before the deadline.

The city originally awarded the contract on June 17, 2020, to low bidder Securemedy, but Securemedy did not move forward with the contract because it was unable to meet the applicable hourly rate it had proposed, the lawsuit said.

After Securemedy withdrew, APS said it was next in line. But the city disregarded the RFP, subverted the competitive bidding process, and retained G4S to provide its armed guard services, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges that the costs of G4S’s services are higher than what APS outlined in its bid.

On its claim that Derenda's employment at G4S is a conflict of interest, APS lawyers cited a portion of the RFP that says “ … lack of potential conflicts of interest is vital to maintaining the integrity of every contract entered in with the City.”

Derenda had worked 32 years in the police department, eight of them as police commissioner.

He did not respond Friday afternoon to a message left at the G4S office in Buffalo. Requests for comment to the G4S media relations office in Florida were not immediately answered.

