A Randolph native who gave his life while serving in Iraq was honored Saturday with the dedication of a highway named for him.

A section of State Route 394 in Randolph is now named Staff Sgt. David Textor Memorial Highway.

State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio, sponsors of the legislation enacting the designation, were joined at Randolph Post 181, American Legion, by Textor’s family, friends and members of the community to commemorate the contributions of the Bronze Star recipient.

A member of the Army’s Company A, 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces (Airborne), Textor was killed in action on July 15, 2008, when he was thrown from the turret of a Humvee during an attack in Mosul, Iraq.

“Sgt. Textor made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation,” Borrello said. “As the father of five children, he would often say he joined the Army to protect his kids and his country. While we cannot repay the debt we owe Sgt. Textor or his family, renaming this roadway is one small way we can honor the courage, dedication and ultimate sacrifice of this American hero.”

Giglio noted the importance of recognizing the sacrifices of fallen heroes like Textor.

“One of the greatest privileges of serving in the New York State Assembly is the ability to help families and communities memorialize the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that others are given an opportunity to live in a free society,” Giglio said.

“The dedication of the Staff Sgt. David Textor Memorial Highway will forever keep the memory of this Green Beret alive. Sgt. Textor’s bravery and selflessness will never be forgotten.”

Staff Sgt. Textor volunteered for military service in May 2002 after graduating from Randolph Central School and moving with his family to Virginia.

He excelled as a soldier and began the Special Forces Qualification Course in May 2005, earning a coveted “Green Beret” in November 2006.

In 2008, Staff Sgt. Textor became the 163rd name inscribed on the 1st Special Forces Group Memorial Wall at Fort Lewis. His was the 25th name added to the memorial since Sept. 11, 2001.

Textor’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Meritorious Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral “2” Device, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab and Special Forces Tab.