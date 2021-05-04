Section of Scenic Niagara Parkway to close this week for nightly roadwork

Nightly road closures on the Niagara Scenic Parkway in Niagara Falls are set begin Wednesday to accommodate planned road work, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the parkway will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic from Interstate 190 and LaSalle Expressway East intersection to John Daly Boulevard. The parkway will be reopened by 6 a.m. each morning.
Motorists will be required to follow a posted detour along John Daly Boulevard to Buffalo Avenue to Interstate 190 and LaSalle Expressway East intersection.
Work on the parkway is expected to last about three days.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.