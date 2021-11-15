Section of Route 75 named for Edward Enser of Concord

Edward Enser was the driver for the commander of the 601st Tank Destroyer Battalion during World War II. But in 1944, he found himself behind enemy lines during the Battle of Anzio, Italy.

He and several other GIs crept behind enemy lines to repair telephone lines vital to winning the battle that had been damaged by mortar fire.

For that, he was awarded the Bronze Star. And in later fighting he was wounded and awarded the Purple Heart.

"Dad would be the first to say the real heroes are those who never made it back home, protecting the freedom that we have,” said his son, Kenneth.

And now, 76 years after Enser returned home, a section of Route 75 (Sisson Highway) in North Collins has been named "Tec 5 Edward Enser Memorial Highway" in his honor.

Enser, who attended North Collins schools and lived in Concord, was 71 when he died in 1986. He was retired from Ford Motor Co. after nearly 30 years.

In the U.S. Army he was a technician fifth grade in Africa, Italy, France and Germany from 1942 to 1945.

