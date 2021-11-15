Section of Route 75 named for Edward Enser of Concord

Edward Enser was the driver for the commander of the 601st Tank Destroyer Battalion during World War II. But in 1944, he found himself behind enemy lines during the Battle of Anzio, Italy.
He and several other GIs crept behind enemy lines to repair telephone lines vital to winning the battle that had been damaged by mortar fire.
For that, he was awarded the Bronze Star. And in later fighting he was wounded and awarded the Purple Heart.
"Dad would be the first to say the real heroes are those who never made it back home, protecting the freedom that we have,” said his son, Kenneth.
And now, 76 years after Enser returned home, a section of Route 75 (Sisson Highway) in North Collins has been named "Tec 5 Edward Enser Memorial Highway" in his honor.
Enser, who attended North Collins schools and lived in Concord, was 71 when he died in 1986. He was retired from Ford Motor Co. after nearly 30 years.
In the U.S. Army he was a technician fifth grade in Africa, Italy, France and Germany from 1942 to 1945.
"Mr. Enser served our country with honor and distinction and was truly a member of the Greatest Generation,” said State Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan, R-Elma. “Designating a portion of Route 75 in his name is one way to acknowledge his bravery and it will remind residents of the community of the service and sacrifice he and others in our military have given to our nation."
Enser's battalion also entered the Dachau concentration camp the day after it had been liberated.
The new designation covers the section of Route 75 between Langford and Shirley roads. Enser once lived on Shirley Road, his son said.
Members of Enser's family, including his two sons, daughter and grandson, Lt. Col. Kenneth Enser II, commander of Force Support Squadron, 914th Air Reserve, attended the dedication ceremony for the highway sign Wednesday.
It was Kenneth Enser's wife, Christine, who researched her father-in-law's service.
"She always felt bad my father was not recognized," Kenneth Enser said.
But she died in January and never got to see the sign erected this week.
Gallivan and Assemblyman David DiPietro, R-East Aurora, sponsored the legislation for the designation, which was signed into law earlier this year.