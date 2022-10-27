'Secret garden' at MLK Park dedicated to city's first Black architect

A small natural oasis in a corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Park has long been a place of respite and reflection, a stone's throw from the Buffalo Museum of Science's grand stairway.

On Thursday, a bronze plaque announcing "John E. Brent Garden" will adorn the site, commemorating Buffalo's first Black architect and the man who designed the garden's stone walls and pillars and iron grates that encircle the one-third-acre space. The honor comes on the 60th anniversary of his death in 1962.

Zoo gates by black architect on Historic Register

Brent made his mark as an architect, designing the Michigan Avenue Branch YMCA in 1928, a center of African American life for nearly 50 years until its demolition. Other projects included design work in Frederick Law Olmsted’s park system and the Buffalo Zoo.

He was also a civic leader. In 1914, he became the first president of the Buffalo Branch of the NAACP.

"I think the community needs to recognize that he was more than just an architect of things – that he was an architect of community and diversity, and that all needs to be celebrated," said Stephanie Crockatt, executive director of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

MLK Park greenhouses to be refurbished: 'Extremely important historically'

Crockatt calls the small park space "kind of like a secret garden."

An installation with interpretive signs about Brent's life and career will come in August.

"We wanted to start the dedication with his name, and then tell more of his story next year," Crockatt said.

"We're very pleased and honored on his behalf that this is being done for him," said Brent Rollins, 77, a grand-nephew. He plans to attend the ceremony with family members, including sisters Janessa Robinson and Jennifer McGriff.

"I'd have to say I don't think it was something he would have expected," Rollins said.

Born in 1889 in Washington, D.C., and the the son of an architect, Brent studied carpentry and architecture at Tuskegee Institute, and then worked briefly at Howard University and for an architectural firm in New York City. He then attended what is now Drexel University in Philadelphia after receiving a full scholarship.

In Buffalo, Brent worked for several architectural firms, as well as for himself from his Hamlin Park home. He was employed by the city's Parks Department as its first African American architect from 1935 to 1959.

A 2019 mural by James Cooper III at the Buffalo Zoo celebrates Brent's contributions to 16 facilities and exhibits, including an entrance court at Parkside Avenue and Amherst Street. The mural is near Crandall Circle, by the giraffe enclosure.

The Burchfield Penney Art Center mounted a retrospective of Brent's work in 2015.

The garden soon to bear Brent's name was originally a rose garden. After the science museum opened in the 1929, the size was diminished.

"It became referred to as the Cottage Garden because it was so small and quaint," Crockatt said.

The garden boasts perennial flowers, weeping cypress, a red bud tree, hostas, native wild ginger, gooseneck and spring ephemerals such as trillium, spring beauty and blood root.

There are benches, two planters and a walking path through and around the space.

Work has also begun to restore the museum's grand stairway.

Rollins described Brent as modest and committed to his family.

"He was a hands-on uncle, and very much in our family life, much like a grandfather might be," Rollins said. "He had a good sense of humor and was very self-directed.

"He was a really, really smart and accomplished guy, but he just didn't talk about his work, and I didn't find out about it until much later in life," he said.

Clifford Bell, chairman of the Buffalo African American Museum, said Brent began design work for the YMCA building while working for an accomplished firm and finished it in private practice. The building was a focal point for African Americans in Buffalo, he said.

"I don't know anybody over 50 in Buffalo who didn't have some kind of relationship with the Y," Bell said. "It was just automatic that at some time during the week you were going to go there, because of the different facilities they offered."

Calling Brent "the ultimate professional," Bell said the honor and site are worthy for a man "who grew up in a time when an architect was a rare thing for a Black person."

"You can go in there and sit on a bench and kind of mediate, or just relax and let nature take its course," Bell said.