Second quarter Erie County sales tax receipts up 45% over same period in 2020

Second quarter sales tax receipts for Erie County are up 45% this year compared to the same period in 2020, according to a report released Monday by the state Comptroller's Office.

The county took in $246.8 million in sales taxes over April, May and June. That is compared to Erie County having received only $169.7 million in sales taxes over the same period in 2020 as restaurant and retail businesses were shut down in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That is in line with other counties across the state. Local sales tax collections in New York grew by 49.2%, or just over $1.6 billion, in the second quarter months of this year from April to June, compared to the same quarter last year. The increase reflects extremely weak collections in the April to June period of 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, state officials said.

Year-to-date, statewide local collections in 2021 are up 18.8%, or nearly $1.5 billion, over the first six months of 2020.