Second-prize ticket for New Year's Day Lotto drawing sold in Springville

A ticket that won second prize in the Lotto drawing on New Year’s Day was purchased in Springville, the New York Lottery announced.
The ticket, worth $16,941, was sold at the Tops Market on South Cascade Drive, lottery officials said. It was the only ticket to capture second prize in the drawing, according to the Lottery. It matched five of the six numbers drawn, plus the bonus number.
There was no winner of the grand prize of $2.9 million for matching all six numbers. The winning Lotto numbers were 3, 20, 23, 36, 45 and 57, with bonus number 9.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
