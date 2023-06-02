A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a traffic stop that led to a Town of Tonawanda police officer being dragged by a car and critically injured.

Mariah Pietrangeli, 19, of Lewiston was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Tonawanda police said Pietrangeli was a passenger in a stolen 2019 Kia Sportage driven by Dareious Akbar, 19, of Buffalo, on Monday when Officer David Piatek stopped the vehicle for reportedly driving through a red light at Sheridan Drive and Sheridan-Parkside Drive.

Akbar is accused of fleeing the traffic stop with the stolen vehicle and dragging and injuring Piatek, who was hospitalized at Erie County Medical Center.

Akbar was arraigned Tuesday evening before Tonawanda Town Justice J. Mark Gruber on one count each of second-degree attempted murder; aggravated assault upon a police officer; first-degree assault; and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Akbar, who has two other pending criminal cases against him, was denied bail and was being held in Erie County Holding Center.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. June 5.

Pietrangeli was arraigned Friday and released. Her next court appearance is June 26.