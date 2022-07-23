Second Paladino campaign aide has criminal record

The spokesperson for Carl P. Paladino's congressional campaign was convicted of drug possession in 2014, The Buffalo News has learned.

He is the second Paladino campaign associate in nine days revealed to have had a criminal record before joining the campaign for the 23rd Congressional District seat.

Vish Burra, the communications director for the controversial Buffalo developer, acknowledged that when he was 23 he was arrested in a Staten Island drug bust and charged with possession of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Burra said the drug charge, which was reported at the time by the Staten Island Advance, was "something I did when I was young," adding that "growing up as a minority in a working-class neighborhood to immigrant parents was not an easy experience for me."

Officers seized 39 ounces of marijuana, which was illegal at the time, but has since been legalized as a recreational drug in New York. They also seized 1,000 milligrams of psilocybin, an illegal hallucinogenic mushroom, the Advance reported, and arrested another man along with Burra.

Burra pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 3 years of probation, according to a clerk in State Supreme Court in Richmond County. The clerk said Burra also paid a $175 fine.

Burra is the second Paladino associate with connections to his campaign revealed to have had a previous criminal record.

On July 13, The News reported that Paladino filed a federal campaign document identifying Joel J. Sartori as his assistant campaign treasurer. Sartori, a registered sex offender, was convicted in 2017 of possessing child pornography.

Burra said Sartori had no role with the campaign and called the campaign filing "a simple oversight." Paladino told the New York Post that he allowed Sartori to remain an employee of Ellicott Development, the company Paladino founded, because he wanted to give him a second chance.

“We made a decision to keep him," Paladino said of Sartori. "He did something sinful, but otherwise has been a good man.”

One day after The News published a story about Sartori, the Paladino campaign amended its federal campaign filing and removed him as assistant treasurer, records show.

When The News asked Burra whether Paladino was aware of his drug conviction when he hired him, Burra released a statement saying, “Vish is a good man, who made a mistake as a young man. He has been nothing but an asset to this campaign, everyone who interacts with Vish knows his story is one of redemption."

Paladino is preparing for a primary matchup against Nicholas A. Langworthy, the state Republican chairman making his first run for elective office. Paladino and Langworthy are well-known conservatives and allies of former President Donald Trump running in an overwhelmingly Republican and pro-Trump district.