Second half of Abbott Road makeover to begin later this year

The first phase of the $11.2 million Abbott Road makeover in South Buffalo is about halfway done.

The work began in April between Southside Parkway and Meriden Street.

“We finished the west side of the road from Southside to Mercy Hospital. Now contractors will do work on the east side of Abbott,” said Michael J. Finn, commissioner of the city’s Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets.

Finn joined Rep. Brian Higgins, Mayor Byron W. Brown and South Common Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon to provide the update Monday at the Buffalo Irish Center, one of a number of longstanding establishments on Abbott Road.

Officials expect infrastructure improvements like the ones slated for Abbott Road to spur private investment.

“Infrastructure is important to the growth and development of our community,” Brown said.

“When you invest in infrastructure what follows is private sector investment,” Higgins said.

The $11 million reconstruction of Ohio Street, for example, resulted in $7 in private sector investment for every dollar spent on infrastructure, Higgins said.