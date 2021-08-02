Second half Abbott Road makeover to begin later this year

The first phase of the $11.2 million Abbott Road makeover in South Buffalo is about halfway done.
The work began in April between Southside Parkway and Meriden Street.
“We finished the west side of the road from Southside to Mercy Hospital. Now contractors will do work on the east side of Abbott,” said Michael J. Finn, commissioner of the city’s Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets.
Finn joined Rep. Brian Higgins, Mayor Byron W. Brown and South Common Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon to provide the update Monday at the Buffalo Irish Center, one of a number of longstanding establishments on Abbott Road.
Officials expect infrastructure improvements like the ones slated for Abbott Road to spur private investment.
“Infrastructure is important to the growth and development of our community,” Brown said.
“When you invest in infrastructure what follows is private sector investment,” Higgins said.
The $11 million reconstruction of Ohio Street, for example, resulted in $7 in private sector investment for every dollar spent on infrastructure, Higgins said.
“It’s not coincidental," Higgins said. "That’s a cause-and-effect relationship. And that’s why infrastructure is so vitally important to the City of Buffalo.”
The work during the $3.9 million first phase should be completed by the end of the construction season.
That work includes:
Support Local Journalism
• Milling of existing pavement and new asphalt with concrete inlay.
• Complete replacement of sidewalks, curbs and underdrains.
• New curb ramps and drainage improvements.
• New signs and pavement markings.
• Curb extension at two signalized intersections, which will also get new traffic control signals.
• A new city-owned LED street lighting system.
• Streetscape amenities.
The entire multiphase reconstruction project will stretch along Abbott Road from Southside Parkway to Dorrance Avenue.
Of the $11.2 million total price tag, 80% is funded by the federal government and 20% by state government, Brown said.
“It gives the City of Buffalo the ability to stretch its dollars further and do more projects,” Brown said.
Design for the second phase is scheduled to begin later this year. The estimated design and construction cost is $8.3 million.
Two-way traffic will be maintained for the duration of the project. Parking will be restricted as needed for construction, and pedestrian traffic will be maintained on one side of the road.