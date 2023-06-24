A second former employee of Clover Group has filed a federal lawsuit in Buffalo that essentially repeats allegations first made in litigation filed last month: that the Lancaster-based real estate development company and its executives refuse to build senior housing in neighborhoods with significant Black populations.

R. Shane Forrest, a former development director for Clover in North Carolina, filed the second lawsuit.

"Defendant Clover Entities’ unwritten site selection criteria are illegal and rely upon the percentage of Black people living within both a three-mile radius and a five-mile radius of a proposed site to determine whether the site is suitable for Clover Entities’ purposes," the new lawsuit charges. "Defendant Clover Entities’ executives and employees referred to the percentage of Black people living within a three-mile radius and a five-mile radius of a proposed site as the 'Canadian Factor'."

That's just what Peter C. Rizzo, a former Clover development director in Buffalo, charged in his legal action. But Rizzo's case offers something that Forrest's doesn't: quotes from recordings of Clover executives discussing "the Canadian Factor."

Forrest's lawsuit said he was never told an acceptable percentage for the Black population of a prospective Clover development site, "but was instead instructed to avoid Black areas altogether."

Proof of Clover's racist policies can be found in its track record, the new lawsuit also charges. It notes that the average Black population within a three-mile radius of Clover's 48 market-rate senior properties is just 6.77% – which is less than half the rate of the Black population nationally.

The lawsuit also says that at a meeting last June, Clover Vice President Richard Greenspan said the company had opted against developing properties in Maryland because its "Canadian" population is too high.

And on another occasion, the lawsuit says, Clover Executive Vice President Emily Brady said the Black community has “a lot of trouble paying their rent."

Clover fired Forrest last December, charging at the time that he was unable to find suitable development sites for the company.

In a statement, Clover said: “Like Peter Rizzo, Shane Forrest is an angry and disgruntled former employee making meritless, baseless and misleading allegations against Clover."

Clover also accused Forrest, Rizzo and others of orchestrating "an attempt to collect money from Clover for claims with absolutely no merit."

Saying the company will vigorously defend itself in court, Clover added: “In over 30 years in business, Clover has maintained strong policies against race discrimination. Discrimination has never been tolerated by our company and never will be."

But that's not how Forrest sees it. The lawsuit says Forrest reported his concerns about what he saw as Clover's racist policies to company executives and then repeatedly refused to comply with those policies.

In the lawsuit, Forrest called his firing "a blatant and illegal act of retaliation."

Accusing the company of violating the federal Fair Housing Act as well as the New York State Human Rights Law, which bars housing discrimination, Forrest asked the court to declare that Clover violated those statutes.

Forrest is also seeking at least $5 million in damages "for back pay and front pay, lost benefits, pain, and suffering."

The lawsuit describes Forrest as a 56-year-old resident of Greensboro, N.C., who has worked in the real estate industry for 28 years. Like Rizzo, Forrest is represented by local attorney Nate McMurray, a former Democratic candidate for Congress and Erie County executive.

Rizzo's lawsuit created a quick backlash against Michael L. Joseph, Clover's owner and president. Even though neither lawsuit accuses Joseph of personally espousing any racist policies, he resigned as chair of the board of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center amid the political furor.

Joseph is a longtime Democratic donor who, along with his wife, Roberta, and his company, have given $380,410 to state and local politicians in New York since 2000.

The controversy concerning Joseph continued on Friday, with Ellicott District Council candidate Matt Dearing demanding that the Josephs be removed from the board of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

"It is deeply concerning that individuals entrusted to lead such an esteemed institution are linked to practices that perpetuate systemic racism," Dearing said. "I’m equally shocked that members of my own political party have defended Michael Joseph, seemingly because they’ve benefited from his ill-gotten gains.”