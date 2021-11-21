'Second Coming' house in Niagara Falls is being conserved and donated

Replicas out of more durable materials will be used only if the original pieces are too far gone to be reused, she said.

"We always try to save as much original work as possible in all of our projects," Testwuide said. "We want the artist's hand in it. But because we're often dealing with self-taught artists, the materials they use are often quite humble and they don't last the test of time."

"In this case, the artwork was in really bad shape," she said. "Much of it that was around the outside of the house had fallen down."

Testwuide estimated it will take a year to conserve and return the art objects to the house.

Robertson reportedly worked on the house for 15 years, and believed the second coming of Jesus Christ would occur in Niagara Falls, in accordance with Biblical prophesy. He also created elaborate carvings on the walls of Mount Erie Baptist Church in Niagara Falls, where he was a parishioner.

The house was brought to the foundation's attention by photographer Fred Scruton, who had a decadeslong friendship with Robertson. He put the foundation in touch with Robertson's widow, Gloria, who Testwuide said was glad to know her husband's legacy will live on.

