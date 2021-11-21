'Second Coming' house in Niagara Falls is being conserved and donated

For years, people have made excursions to see the colorful and elaborate wood carvings of religious symbols that adorn the "Second Coming" house in Niagara Falls.
Isaiah Robertson, a self-proclaimed prophet and artist, attributed the artwork that resembles a psychedelic gingerbread house to divine inspiration. But with Robertson's death at age 72 in January 2020, the Kohler Foundation – a Kohler, Wis.-based nonprofit organization that preserves art environments around the country – has bought the house at 1308 Ontario Ave. and donated it to the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area.
"I think in that neighborhood and the entire City of Niagara Falls it's a beloved site and a beacon of hope," said Liesl Testwuide, the Kohler Foundation's art preservation manager. "This is going to help build community and a sense of place."
Sara Capen, executive director of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, said the house will become a community gathering space and a place to tell Robertson's story. She hopes it will also inspire additional art in the community.
The house will remain intact, but artifacts on the property grounds with similar colors and symbols, including a 24-foot-tall cross, altar, fence and rock gardens are being conserved off-site and, wherever possible, returned to their exact location, Testwuide said.
Replicas out of more durable materials will be used only if the original pieces are too far gone to be reused, she said.
"We always try to save as much original work as possible in all of our projects," Testwuide said. "We want the artist's hand in it. But because we're often dealing with self-taught artists, the materials they use are often quite humble and they don't last the test of time."
"In this case, the artwork was in really bad shape," she said. "Much of it that was around the outside of the house had fallen down."
Testwuide estimated it will take a year to conserve and return the art objects to the house.
Robertson reportedly worked on the house for 15 years, and believed the second coming of Jesus Christ would occur in Niagara Falls, in accordance with Biblical prophesy. He also created elaborate carvings on the walls of Mount Erie Baptist Church in Niagara Falls, where he was a parishioner.
The house was brought to the foundation's attention by photographer Fred Scruton, who had a decadeslong friendship with Robertson. He put the foundation in touch with Robertson's widow, Gloria, who Testwuide said was glad to know her husband's legacy will live on.
"No one was sure what was going to happen there until the Kohler Foundation stepped in," Capen said. "Now it will be a place that not only will preserve the art but preserve the legacy of this artist and community member of Niagara Falls."
On Friday, art conservator Braden Howard of B.R. Howard Conservation in Carlisle, Pa., was cataloging and taking away some of the last outdoor pieces so they can be conserved.
"Because of the severe rot, delamination and prolonged deterioration, these pieces are just going to continue to crumble," Howard said, explaining the need for their removal.
He put out a sign on the grounds: "Fall Preservation in progress. Stay tuned to Fall 2022."
Howard said his company works on historic preservation projects around the country, including in state capitols and museums operated by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
"This is a unique one for us," he said, adding, "It's a cool, fun project."
There are plans for the house to get a new roof and other exterior improvements, Howard said.
"It's pretty much going to look exactly as it does now, in a more improved condition," he said.
Howard said it appears that much of the wood was plywood and pine, with standard grade paint applied without protective coatings.
"It was repainted many, many times, six or seven layers, with colors and patterns changing," he said.
Howard and a co-worker mapped and documented the site before moving the artifacts to make sure they will return to where they came from. The next step will be to diagnose each piece to decide what is salvageable.
Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo, said it was fortunate for the Kohler Foundation to intervene.
"It's wonderful that the house will be conserved and that people will be able to grasp what the original grounds were like," Tielman said.
He likened the work to unusual folk art structures such as the Watts Towers in Los Angeles, the Garden of Eden in Lucas, Kan., and the Smith Mansion in Cody, Wyo.
"This work of constructive art is of regional importance," he said. "Occasionally you have folk art produced by people without formal training that is nonetheless a manifestation of the local culture. This house is the greatest example of that in Western New York that I am aware of."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.