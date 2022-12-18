Seattle man sentenced after phoning threats to kill Blacks in Buffalo, elsewhere

A suburban Seattle man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to two years in federal prison for threatening to kill Black customers at a grocery store in Buffalo after the May 14 shooting at a Tops Markets as well as other businesses.

According to the criminal complaint, Joey George, 37 – who made the calls on July 19 and 20 and was arrested on July 22 – referenced the Tops shooting in the threats he made but didn't call the market on Jefferson Avenue, prosecutors said.

"The Buffalo community is trying to heal from the horrific shooting at a Tops grocery store," U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said on the day of the arrest. "I cannot imagine the type of fear such hate-fueled attacks engendered in those just trying to go about their daily lives. We cannot tolerate this kind of hate in our community, and will not sit by while people seek to terrorize others across our country."

The Lynnwood, Wash., man, as part of an agreement in which he pleaded guilty in November to interstate threats, admitted to making the calls to a Buffalo supermarket. George told the staff at one store to “take him seriously,” said he was nearby, "preparing to shoot all Black customers" and ordered the store cleared.

Law enforcement traced the phone number and identified George as the person who made the call.

George also admitted to threatening to shoot Black and Hispanic patrons in a San Bruno, Calif., restaurant. He told law enforcement the phone threat in May was meant to strike fear in the Black community in the Bay Area.

George also admitted to using racial slurs and threatening to shoot and kill Black people over the past 12 months at a cannabis dispensary in Rockville, Md. The dispensary closed for the day and hired extra security resulting in a cost of over $50,000. George called a Denny’s restaurant in Enfield, Conn., the same day to threaten Black customers.

George agreed in the plea deal to pay restitution to the impacted businesses.

"What he did in this case was deplorable," Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Woods said at sentencing Friday, according to the Daily Herald, based in Everett, Wash.

George's public defender, Mohammad Hamoudi, said his client has autism and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after a traumatic, abusive childhood that caused him to disassociate from reality.

The U.S. Probation Office, after an examination, said George was "raised to hate" and was saying the N-word at a very young age. He also watched Fox News for 10 hours a day, the office found.

George apologized in court and said he regretted his behavior.

"What I did was wrong, and there is no excuse," George said. "And I feel bad for the people that I scared."

The FBI Seattle Field Office investigated the case, with the assistance of multiple local police departments, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In sentencing George, U.S. District Court Judge Ricardo Martinez called his actions "nothing other than terrorizing to the victims on the other end of those calls."

Martinez also said the case is another example of the need for more mental health care services.

"The fact that intellectually disabled people with severe mental health challenges end up in courtrooms and courthouses, rather than in places where they can be taken care of and perhaps helped, is one of the most difficult things in today's society," Martinez said.

A Buffalo man has been accused of referencing the Tops Markets mass shooting that killed 10 Black people in separate phone calls the day after the shootings occurred.

Joseph S. Chowaniec, 52, was arraigned Dec. 14 in Buffalo City Court on two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chowaniec is accused of calling Bocce Club Pizza on Delaware Avenue and Southern Tier Brewing in LECOM Harborcenter on May 15, asking for free food and, after being denied, referencing "Tops on Jefferson."

Payton Gendron, now 19, has pleaded guilty to the 10 Buffalo murders in state court and is awaiting trial on federal hate crime charges.