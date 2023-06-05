Current Buffalo Bills season ticket holders will get the first crack at being season ticket holders at the new stadium.

As part of a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, the Bills are launching a deposit campaign to create a priority list of potential season ticket holders for New Highmark Stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets in the future Bills stadium can join the wait list by making a $150 deposit per seat. That will secure them an appointment in the coming months to the Stadium Experience, an invitation-only sales center the Bills are opening this summer in Williamsville.

Legends, the consulting firm that is overseeing the sales process for the Bills, sent this statement in response to an inquiry from The News:

“Starting today, fans can sign up for the opportunity to purchase New Highmark Stadium season tickets at billsstadiumexperience.com. By placing a deposit, fans can join the priority list, which will allow them to visit the Stadium Experience and purchase seats when they become available, following current Bills Season Ticket Members.”

People who already own season tickets will also be contacted to be told “you’re good. You’re on the list. You’re registered. You don’t have to do anything,” said Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We will be in touch (this summer) to get you to the sales center.”

Prices aren’t set yet, but supply and demand suggests that season tickets to New Highmark Stadium will be both a hot item and a more involved and likely a pricier investment than tickets in the current stadium.

New Highmark Stadium will have a capacity of just over 60,000, or about 10,000 less than current Highmark Stadium, where the Bills have just over 63,000 season ticket holders.

People buying season tickets in the future stadium will be required to purchase a personal seat license, which is a standard tool used to help finance new stadiums but a new concept in the Buffalo market.

Raccuia has previously told The News that the Bills “will most likely have the lowest PSL prices of any new stadium built since 2009.”