Search underway for missing Middleport woman with Alzheimer's

Niagara County sheriff's officials are asking the public's help in locating a missing Middleport woman who has Alzheimer's.

Diane Harvey, 82, was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities weren't sure what she was wearing but she may have had on a light red coat and was carrying her purse. Both of the items were missing.

Harvey was described as a white woman who is 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities asked anyone who sees her to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 716-438-3393.