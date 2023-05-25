Erie County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a 13-year-old Grand Island girl who was reported missing Thursday morning.

Investigators say they believe Hailey Williams was "lured away from her residence overnight" between Wednesday and Thursday.

They said the girl had online conversations with a person who called themselves "Dale" and was purportedly from Pennsylvania.

She was last seen at her home on Bedell Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The girl was described as 5-foot-4, weighing about 180 pounds. She recently dyed her hair a reddish orange and was wearing ripped jeans, a black sweater and a gray hat with "California" embroidered on it. She left behind her cellphone.

The superintendent of Grand Island schools posted on social media about the missing girl. "This is an important message and request for your assistance," said Brian S. Graham in a tweet. "A middle school student, Hailey Williams (age 13) is currently missing," asking anyone with information to contact the authorities.

Sheriff's officials asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 716-858-2903.