Search this database to see what Buffalo area police officers have been disciplined

The Buffalo News created a searchable database of roughly 225 law enforcement officers who were suspended for misconduct, were fired or resigned while facing discipline in the last five years.

The News used the Freedom of Information Law to obtain records of internal police disciplinary cases involving officers from 15 of the largest police agencies in Erie and Niagara counties.

The database also includes records from the State Division of Criminal Justice Services involving officers who were decertified or resigned while facing disciplinary charges.

The News did not include in the database cases where the outcome of an internal investigation was not clear, where the allegations were withdrawn or where the cases are still being reviewed by police agencies.

