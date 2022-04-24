 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Search this database to see what Buffalo area police officers have been disciplined

Deputy Achtyl arrest of Nicholas Besito (copy)

A still frame from footage by an Erie County sheriff's  deputy's body camera shows Deputy Kenneth P. Achtyl, left, arresting Buffalo Bills fan Nicholas H. Belsito, right, for cursing at him during an incident outside New Era Field. Achtyl resigned as a deputy after a jury found him guilty of reckless assault, official misconduct and falsifying business records for sanitizing a departmental report on his use of force.

 News file photo
The Buffalo News created a searchable database of roughly 225 law enforcement officers who were suspended for misconduct, were fired or resigned while facing discipline in the last five years.  

The News used the Freedom of Information Law to obtain records of internal police disciplinary cases involving officers from 15 of the largest police agencies in Erie and Niagara counties. 

The database also includes records from the State Division of Criminal Justice Services involving officers who were decertified or resigned while facing disciplinary charges. 

The News did not include in the database cases where the outcome of an internal investigation was not clear, where the allegations were withdrawn or where the cases are still being reviewed by police agencies.

