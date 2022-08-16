Search for Brian Richardson, missing since Aug. 9, continues in Hunters Creek Park

A Buffalo man who is well-known to people who frequent The Place restaurant in Elmwood Village has been missing for more than a week and his friends and family members are pleading for help to find him.

Brian Richardson, 49, has been missing since Aug. 9. Local law enforcement and a network of people who know him have narrowed the investigation to a Wales park, but have had no success locating the father of two.

In a "missing person" notice shared on Facebook, Richardson is described as a 6-foot-3 white male, weighing about 200 pounds, with brown and gray hair, hazel eyes and a light beard. He was wearing black work clothes and a gray Boston Red Sox hat when he was last seen leaving a friend's house in a photo shared on Facebook the morning of Aug. 9. Buffalo police have urged anyone with information to call 911.

Richardson's red 2014 Subaru Forester and his cellphone were found at Hunters Creek Park, a 756-acre county park in Wales, near East Aurora. According to the Erie County Parks website, Hunters Creek has 20 miles of trails, including an "Orange Blazes" trail that connects to the Finger Lakes Trail, a network roughly 1,000 miles long.

Several of Richardson's friends gathered at the park's trailhead Monday afternoon for a search. Richardson's wife, Randi Kiel Richardson, shared an urgent message in a public Facebook post.

Richardson has worked as a server at The Place, a Lexington Avenue restaurant, since 2016.

"We're really worried as a staff," said Jay McCarthy, owner of The Place, on Tuesday. "It's eating away at me – I'm worried sick. We're a family."

The Erie County Sheriff's Office and Buffalo Police Department are involved in the search, spokesmen for both departments confirmed Tuesday. A BPD Facebook post described Richardson as a "vulnerable" adult.