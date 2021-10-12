 Skip to main content
Search continues for teen swept into Niagara River on Monday
The search for a 15-year-old who on Monday fell into the Niagara River at Whirlpool State Park continued Tuesday, according to a dispatcher with the State Park Police.

Multiple police agencies were involved in the search, including State Police in helicopters. State Park Police on personal watercraft scoured the shorelines in an attempt to find the boy who went missing after going into the river from the American side in the area beneath the Whirlpool Aero Car, just north of Niagara Falls, without resurfacing.

Park Police said the boy's father called 911 to report the accident. Witnesses last saw the teen moving downriver through the turbulent current, they said.

