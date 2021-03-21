Search and rescue teams stress safety as water recreation season opens

One side effect of the Covid-19 pandemic was a boom in the use of local waterways last year, especially by new kayak and canoe owners and renters looking for socially distanced outdoor recreation.

But that also caused an increase in water rescues carried out by the career and volunteer agencies that make up the area's Advanced Local Emergency Rescue Team, or ALERT, Region 1.

"With the Covid pandemic, millions of people were going out and buying kayaks and canoes, anything they could float on," said Ronald Klimowicz, assistant regional coordinator for ALERT Region 1 and chief of operations of the Hamburg Water Rescue Unit. "Unfortunately, they were buying the $200 kayak and they weren't spending $50 on the life jacket. We've had a lot of close calls, and those are just the ones where one of these agencies was part of the rescue."

Representatives of about a dozen agencies that participate in ALERT gathered on a mild, sunny Sunday at Hamburg Beach Town Park to meet new colleagues and greet people with whom they have worked on rescues for years but seldom see on dry land.