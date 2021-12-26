Sean Ryan calls on city to rescind Great Northern demolition; put demands on ADM

Comerford ordered an emergency demolition after it was sought by Archer Daniels Midland. The company filed an engineering report highlighting problems with the structure identified years before the December windstorm. Those problems have gone unrepaired. ADM, which requested emergency demolitions prior to this month in 1996, 2003 and 2020, was never told by the city to correct those problems.

Ryan said tearing down the Great Northern would not only be a historic loss, but would also reward ADM's behavior. Instead, he said, the city should compel the company to make repairs through its new receivership program piloted by Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

If ADM was unwilling to make repairs, the building should go to a receiver who would make the repairs, stabilize the building and then find an interested buyer, Ryan said.

City orders emergency demolition of Great Northern grain elevator damaged in windstorm The demolition order comes as Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 36G said it wanted to explore the feasibility of reusing the structure as a union hall, credit union office and public museum.

"Our city loves to celebrate the success of preservation, but those successes require action," Ryan said. "We can save this building. We just need the City of Buffalo to act."

That view was echoed by Fillmore Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski.

"ADM has proven to be an irresponsible owner," Nowakowski said. "They have had years to rehabilitate this building and have done nothing.