Sean Kirst: You can Bill-ieve – X-Files writer says there's no conspiracy

Glen Morgan has always been a Halloween guy. He fell in love with it as a kid in Central New York, when falling leaves brought a sense of “mystery in the air,” and he still loves October strolls around the Hollywood Forever cemetery in Los Angeles, final resting place of such big names as Peter Lorre.

So Morgan feels this is a good time for saying it out loud. He never meant to jinx the Buffalo Bills, playfully or otherwise, and he hopes this conversation leads in a few months to ultimate Super Bowl affirmation.

“Please let them win it,” he said, adding hopefully:

"They look so great this year."

Morgan, 61, is a writer and director. He earned particular renown for his work on "The X-Files," the landmark television sci-fi series about two investigators, agents Mulder and Scully – a true believer and a skeptic – delving into conspiratorial questions of alien visitation and the paranormal.

Of particular annual interest to the #BillsMafia is episode seven from season four, in November 1996. Titled “Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man,” the plot focuses on the mysterious and ruthless CSM, as we will call him here – a guy with the supposed power to pull the strings behind assassinations and other international events.

In a scene that is now part of Bills folklore, the CSM – played by veteran actor William B. Davis – is seated at a table with several aides. As my Buffalo News colleague Alan Pergament wrote when it aired, almost 26 years ago:

“After telling an aide that he didn't care who gets the Oscar nominations, CSM … added: ‘What I don't want to see is the Bills winning a Super Bowl. As long as I'm alive, that doesn't happen.’

"An aide responded: ‘It is going to be tough, sir. Buffalo wants it bad.’

" 'So did the Soviets in '80,’ replied the CSM ...

" 'Are you saying you rigged the Olympic hockey game?’ asks an aide.

" 'What's the matter, don't you believe in miracles?’ replied CSM.”

At the time, as the football-loving Morgan knew, it was only a couple of years after Buffalo’s fourth consecutive loss in the Super Bowl. He grew up as a Giants fan in the Syracuse suburb of Camillus, though his younger brother Darin – who both wrote and acted for The X-Files – followed the Bills.

“That line was just a joke!” Morgan said. He is not an easy guy to reach – I found him only with dogged help from Tom Bechtold, a nephew who is a writer and actor in California – but it all felt meant to be: Morgan was ready to talk about Buffalo.

He recalled writing that 1996 script in longhand while living in an apartment across the street from Beverly Hills High School, for an episode directed by James Wong, Morgan's longtime creative partner and old friend.

The whole idea was for a show layered in fictional conspiracy theories to take an involved look at the sinister CSM, and Morgan wanted to turn familiar cultural milestones upside-down.

Everybody knew about the triumph of hockey's “Miracle on Ice,” and everybody knew about the hard-luck Bills, who went down in four straight Super Bowls.

In 1996, Buffalo still had a playoff-caliber team. What Morgan could not anticipate was how the sting of the 20-19 Super Bowl XV loss to the Giants in 1991 would be amplified by a terrific Buffalo team losing in 2000 on that last-chance playoff throwback against Tennessee. That was followed by a decades-long chain of aching misses, elevated into another tier of disbelief by the final 13 seconds in last year’s playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Morgan, watching the way that ended, thought: You’ve got to be kidding me.

When he included the mention of Buffalo in 1996, he did it with one bemused rationale: “For a team to go to four Super Bowls in a row and not win it? There had to be some kind of nefarious interference, and I wrote that line. I did not mean or want to curse them.”

He assumed, before long, the Bills would make it moot – rather than finding ways to bronze that line as part of the team's star-crossed heritage.

Morgan said his Bills connections go deep. He remembers going to a few games, as a child. His little brother had O.J. Simpson posters on their bedroom wall, and their family routinely visited Buffalo to see a cousin who had a pet spider monkey he would bring outside.

When Morgan was 15, his parents – weary of long winters – decided to move west. While their first choice was Arizona, their sons – dreaming of the big-league Padres and Chargers – said: Why not San Diego?

That is where they went, though they retained deep loyalties to Upstate New York.

"My heart is back there," said Morgan, whose writing hero is the late Rod Serling, a legend also born in Syracuse.

Years ago, Morgan had to go out in his yard and walk around for a few minutes, in awe and honor, when he learned he had the chance to write some episodes for Jordan Peele’s remake of “The Twilight Zone” – the immortal and haunting TV show created by Serling.

With all of that in focus, Morgan said the last thing he would want to do is create even the joking impression of a jinx for a team so intertwined with a region he will always love.

Yet Buffalo is now at a point where it has been a 143-year wait – since the city first had a team in baseball’s National League of 1879 – for an absolute, undisputed, alone-at-the-top-of-the-heap title in a major American sport, which means the suggestion of mystic barriers can feel as raw it once did for Boston Red Sox or Chicago Cubs fans.

And Morgan said he has braced himself, every year, for some sportswriter somewhere to look at the heartbreak of another oh-so-close finale and pull out what the Cigarette Smoking Man said about the Bills.

“That episode you’re talking about, this Bills thing you’re talking about, it kind of freaks me out,” Morgan said.

As a transplanted Chargers fan, he is not so ambivalent about a 1995 episode of “Space: Above and Beyond,” a future-based series that only lasted a season. Morgan included a line mentioning that the San Francisco 49ers of 2063 had not won a Super Bowl since their 1995 victory over the Chargers – which, to his satisfaction, remains true.

In a way, he manages to avoid some of the annual reminders, since the line about the Bills is usually associated with Davis, the actor who portrayed the Cigarette Smoking Man. Through Lesley Diana, his publicist, Davis offered a suitably cryptic reply:

"I do know what it’s all about and often joke about it, especially with a friend who lives in the area."

Morgan understands he wrote that episode toward the end of a less volatile time, just before the burgeoning Internet enflamed countless make-believe conspiracy theories and brought them into destructive mainstream discourse – and he said it would make him "sick to my stomach" if the X-Files, even now, is adding to that trend.

He is ready, then, to put this football tall tale to rest. He offers a story – spoilers ahead – as a parting gift, a point that Wong seconded in an email. In the March 2018 finale to season 11, which might be the last go-round for the X-Files, the CSM winds up dead – seemingly – in a harbor beneath a pier.

Morgan was a witness to the filming. As the cameras shut off – and he swears this is so – one of the crew members looked into the dark water and immediately said: “Now the Bills can win the Super Bowl.”

That did it. The truth is out there, which is how Morgan says to Buffalo: Happy Halloween.