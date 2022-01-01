Sean Kirst: Witness to Buffalo's milling grandeur sees statement, challenge in Great Northern

“Certainly, there is a value in saving it, but whether the cost is up to the value is the real question mark.”

Jemal insists he can provide that lift, and that a community so passionate about the building would help him work out some creative mix of, say, museum space with offices for community organizations, or whatever makes sense.

+9 Sean Kirst: On Labor Day, the embodiment of Buffalo's waterfront roots To most of us, the grain elevators are a kind of industrial Stonehenge, haunting and mysterious forms from some distant past. Not to South Buffalo’s Wally

As for Baxter, he is a living witness to a time when that industry attracted thousands upon thousands of workers to process millions of barrels of grain, pouring into the waterfront. He is always moved by what the surviving grain elevators evoke, a concrete atmosphere that McDonnell would agree offers a kind of concrete Stonehenge effect that still ignites sheer awe.

Barely two months away from turning 99, Baxter has been here long enough to know these truths: Everything that offers hope to this community – the staggering architecture, the beautiful vista of the lake and river and more than anything the magnificent and vibrant assortment of human beings, arriving here to build new purpose – began with the city’s magnitude as a port, and its apex as a bread basket for the world.

“It put Buffalo on the map,” Baxter said, “and we’re lucky for our location.”

That much holds true. Even now, he feels it. The question is – as we again debate what ought to stay or go – just how much it is worth to try and save that feeling for our kids.

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.

